Commissioner Pierre Moscovici announced the call for political dialogue in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

EU suggests majority vote on digital tax by 2025

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission proposed on Tuesday (15 January) to extend majority voting to all EU tax policies by the end of 2025 - a highly-sensitive issue, as member states guard their tax policies fiercely.

The EU executive argued that it would make the bloc able "to reach quicker, more effective and more democratic compromises on taxation matters," and more responsive to cross-border challenges such as organised crime and tax evasion.

The commission said that globalisation and, the gro...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

