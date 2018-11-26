Russia mocks Western appeals to end Azov Sea crisis

Russia has rejected Western calls to free Ukrainian ships and sailors and to unblock access to the Azov Sea, while trumpeting its alternative account of the crisis.

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Monday (26 November), that Moscow did not care if the EU and US imposed extra sanctions over Sunday's naval incident.

"This [sanctions] has long ceased to concern us," he said, accusing some in the West of being "obsessed only with the desire to look for more and mo...