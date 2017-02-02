Ad
Street protester in Bucharest. (Photo: Paul Arne Wagner)

Romanian minister resigns amid huge anti-corruption protests

by ALEKSANDRA ERIKSSON & MEG CHANG, Brussels,

Florin Jianu, the minister of business and entrepreneurship in Romania, resigned early on Thursday (2 February) as protests against the government's move to decriminalise corruption grew into the country's largest since the fall of communism.

In a surprise manoeuvre on Tuesday night, the left-liberal government passed an emergency ordinance to say that abuse of office will be prosecuted only if it causes damages of at least €44,000. Critics say the measure would clear the social-democra...

