Spain set for new election in June

Spain is set for snap elections after a last push to form a government failed when King Felipe VI acknowledged on Tuesday (26 Tuesday) that none of the country’s political parties had enough support to govern.
The king had held final consultations over two days with leaders of the centre-right Popular Party, the centre-left Socialist Party, the far-left Podemos party and the business-friendly Ciudadanos party before a 2 May deadline for forming a government.
King Felipe later is...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.