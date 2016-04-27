Ad
Socialist leader Sanchez addressing the parliament he hopes dominate after fresh elections (Photo: PSOE)

Spain set for new election in June

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Spain is set for snap elections after a last push to form a government failed when King Felipe VI acknowledged on Tuesday (26 Tuesday) that none of the country’s political parties had enough support to govern.

The king had held final consultations over two days with leaders of the centre-right Popular Party, the centre-left Socialist Party, the far-left Podemos party and the business-friendly Ciudadanos party before a 2 May deadline for forming a government.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

