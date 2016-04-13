Ad
euobserver
Erdogan (r) and Merkel do not enjoy the same jokes (Photo: Turkish presidency)

Merkel in tight spot over anti-Erdogan comedian

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel is in a tight spot after Turkey filed a complaint against a German satirist who read out an obscene poem about Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on TV.

The provocation by comedian Jan Boehmermann puts her in a dilemma of having to choose between protecting free speech or protecting the recently signed EU-Turkey deal that aims to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.

Boehmermann, the host of th...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

