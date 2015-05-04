EU rescue mission yet to receive extra cash or boats

Plans for more money and boats to expand the EU’s surveillance mission Triton in the Mediterranean have yet to be realised as migrants continue to attempt to make the perilous sea journey.

EU leaders late last month announced plans at an emergency summit to “rapidly reinforce” Triton and its smaller Poseidon mission after around 1,700 people drowned.

The proposal includes tripling Triton’s monthly budget to some €9 million per month so that it can lease extra military vessels and ...