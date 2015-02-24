Ad
euobserver
Eurozone finance ministers have approved the Greek reforms, but IMF chief Lagarde (l) is sceptical (Photo: Council of European Union)

Eurozone clears path for Greek bailout extension

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers on Tuesday (24 February) approved a list of reforms submitted by Athens and cleared the path for national parliaments to endorse a four-month extension of the Greek bailout, which otherwise would have run out on 28 February.

"We call on the Greek authorities to further develop and broaden the list of reform measures, based on the current arrangement, in close coordination with the institutions," the Eurogroup of finance ministers said in a press statement.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Eurozone chief backs Greek reforms, but says more needed
Greece tables reforms, awaits eurozone approval
Greece to get four extra months under current bailout
Eurozone finance ministers have approved the Greek reforms, but IMF chief Lagarde (l) is sceptical (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections