EU investment plan to 'run into vacuum' if no national reforms made

Member states have put "arbitrary" projects on their wish-list for the €315bn Juncker plan, EIB chief Werner Hoyer said Monday (23 February).

The Juncker investment plan can be a "part of the jigsaw", Hoyer said, but he warned that the plan "will run into a vacuum if not accompanied by reforms" at a national level.

EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker later in the day during the launch of the EIB Brussels office also said that the plan is not the "solution to all European probl...