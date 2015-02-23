EU investment plan to 'run into vacuum' if no national reforms made

Member states have put "arbitrary" projects on their wish-list for the €315bn Juncker plan, EIB chief Werner Hoyer said Monday (23 February).
The Juncker investment plan can be a "part of the jigsaw", Hoyer said, but he warned that the plan "will run into a vacuum if not accompanied by reforms" at a national level.
EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker later in the day during the launch of the EIB Brussels office also said that the plan is not the "solution to all European probl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here