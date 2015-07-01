Eurozone: No talks with Greece until after referendum

The eurozone has refused to negotiate with Greece on a third bailout package until after Sunday’s referendum - a referendum that is itself clouded in confusion.

Greek leader Alexis Tsipras’ last ditch attempt to reach a deal by offering to accept most of creditors' demands in return for a new €29 billion loan was spurned first by Germany and then by the eurozone finance ministers.

"We'll wait for the referendum - no new programme can be negotiated beforehand,” German chancellor An...