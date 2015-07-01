Ad
euobserver
Dijsselbloem: No more negotiations until after Sunday's vote (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Eurozone: No talks with Greece until after referendum

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The eurozone has refused to negotiate with Greece on a third bailout package until after Sunday’s referendum - a referendum that is itself clouded in confusion.

Greek leader Alexis Tsipras’ last ditch attempt to reach a deal by offering to accept most of creditors' demands in return for a new €29 billion loan was spurned first by Germany and then by the eurozone finance ministers.

"We'll wait for the referendum - no new programme can be negotiated beforehand,” German chancellor An...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece misses IMF payment, plunges into uncertainty
Dijsselbloem: No more negotiations until after Sunday's vote (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections