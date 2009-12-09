Racism at 'shocking' levels in EU, landmark report says

Whether looking for a job, buying something from a shop or visiting the doctor, minorities in Europe commonly face discrimination, the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency has said.

Using language rarely found in the dry reports of EU agencies, the FRA described as "shocking" the rampantly racist, anti-immigrant and Islamophobic experiences of minorities as they go about their daily lives.

The agency's first-ever report, published on Wednesday (8 December), attempts to map the contours ...