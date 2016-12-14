Year after proposal, EU says waste plans are 'on track'

Negotiations on new proposals aimed at reducing waste will not begin before the end of the year, but the European Commission still says the legislative work is “on track”.

One year ago, the commission proposed four pieces of legislation: on waste, on waste landfills, on packaging, and on electric and electronic waste.

In order to become law, they need the approval from the European Parliament, and from the EU Council, where national governments meet.

However, things have fal...