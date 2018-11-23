Brexit climax and Soros in Brussels This WEEK

Brexit talks are set to climax at a special summit in Brussels on Sunday (25 November), when the 28 EU leaders give their political assent to a UK withdrawal contract and a much more loosely worded declaration on future relations.

The moment, barring 11th-hour snags on the future of Gibraltar or fishing rights, will mark the end of 18 months of negotiations.

But it will still fall short of guaranteeing an orderly Brexit,...