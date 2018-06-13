Ad
euobserver
Zoran Zaev with Jens Stoltenberg on visit to Nato HQ (Photo: nato.int)

Macedonia name deal opens doors to Western expansion

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The doors to further Western expansion in the Balkans have been thrown wide open by a seeming breakthrough on the Macedonia name dispute.

The 'Republic of Northern Macedonia', the solution to the 27-year old disagreement, was unveiled by Greek and Macedonian leaders following their phone talks on Tuesday (12 June).

"After months of negotiation we've managed to reach a deal that'll solve our longstanding difference over the name of our neighbour," Greek prime minister Alexis Tsip...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Zoran Zaev with Jens Stoltenberg on visit to Nato HQ (Photo: nato.int)

