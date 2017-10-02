Ad
Catalans voted on Sunday in a referendum that Spain's constitutional court had ruled illegal. (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

EU stays mute on Catalonia

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Despite calls from Catalan politicians to condemn the police violence on Sunday (1 October) against voters in the independence referendum across Catalonia, the EU has remained silent, deeming the issue an internal Spanish matter.

Over 800 people were injured, according to Catalan authorities, in a brutal police crackdown at polling stations in the referendum that was ruled illegal by Spain's Constitutional Court.

Belgium's premier broke the silence of EU leaders on Sunday. Charl...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

