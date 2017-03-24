'Mr Putin steps into French elections'

Vladimir Putin has treated Marine Le Pen as if she was already the next president of France, a month before French people vote.

The Russian leader met the French anti-EU and far-right politician in the Kremlin on Friday (24 March), an honour that is normally reserved for foreign heads of state or government.

“Of course I know that the election campaign in France is actively developing,” he said.

“We do not want to influence events in any way, but we reserve the right to ta...