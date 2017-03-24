Ad
Le Pen with Putin on Friday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

'Mr Putin steps into French elections'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Vladimir Putin has treated Marine Le Pen as if she was already the next president of France, a month before French people vote.

The Russian leader met the French anti-EU and far-right politician in the Kremlin on Friday (24 March), an honour that is normally reserved for foreign heads of state or government.

“Of course I know that the election campaign in France is actively developing,” he said.

“We do not want to influence events in any way, but we reserve the right to ta...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

