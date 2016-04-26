EU leaders agree to uphold Russia sanctions, US says

Western European and US leaders have agreed to keep economic sanctions on Russia unless it stops the war in Ukraine, the US says, as French MPs prepare to debate lifting the measures.

The White House statement after the meeting in the Schloss Herrenhausen in Hannover, Germany, on Monday (25 April) said: “On Ukraine, leaders reiterated their rejection of Russia’s occupation and attempted annexation of the Crimea.

“There was agreement that full implementation of the Minsk agreement...