euobserver
Leaders met in Hannover on Monday afternoon, prior to Obama's return to the US (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

EU leaders agree to uphold Russia sanctions, US says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Western European and US leaders have agreed to keep economic sanctions on Russia unless it stops the war in Ukraine, the US says, as French MPs prepare to debate lifting the measures.

The White House statement after the meeting in the Schloss Herrenhausen in Hannover, Germany, on Monday (25 April) said: “On Ukraine, leaders reiterated their rejection of Russia’s occupation and attempted annexation of the Crimea.

“There was agreement that full implementation of the Minsk agreement...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

