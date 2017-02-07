Ad
euobserver
The EU trade commissioner welcomed China's support for globalisation and free trade, but said it must be backed up by action (Photo: European Commission)

EU ready to help China fight protectionsim

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU is ready to stand with China in the fight against protectionism, but Beijing needs to reform to be fair to investors, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said on Monday (7 February).

"If others around the world want to use trade as a weapon, I want to use it as a tonic; a vital ingredient for prosperity and progress," she said without mentioning US president Donald Trump by name, who has been promoting protectionist policies.

"If rising protectionism from elsewhere i...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

