LuxLeaks whistleblowers fined and put on probation

A court in Luxembourg on Tuesday (29 June) fined and gave suspended sentences to two men who helped increase global tax transparency by revealing how corporations hid away profits using shady government-backed deals.

Documents obtained from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) by former employees at the accountancy firm, Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, had exposed how big firms managed to slash tax bills from the 29 percent corporate tax rate to close to zero.

Some 340 companies, inclu...