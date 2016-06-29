Ad
euobserver
Tax haven Luxembourg became a magnet for tax avoiding corporations. (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

LuxLeaks whistleblowers fined and put on probation

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A court in Luxembourg on Tuesday (29 June) fined and gave suspended sentences to two men who helped increase global tax transparency by revealing how corporations hid away profits using shady government-backed deals.

Documents obtained from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) by former employees at the accountancy firm, Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, had exposed how big firms managed to slash tax bills from the 29 percent corporate tax rate to close to zero.

Some 340 companies, inclu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

LuxLeaks trial to be whistleblower showcase
Luxleaks committee demands overhaul of EU tax rules
Finance ministers baulk at tax-avoidance rules
EU struggles to close tax loopholes with new law
Tax haven Luxembourg became a magnet for tax avoiding corporations. (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections