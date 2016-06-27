EU will not press UK for immediate exit talks

Three days after the UK voted to leave the EU, leaders of the 27 remaining member states have acknowledged that there is a "very significant crisis" in the country and they will not push the British prime minister to launch the exit procedure immediately.

"We don't expect [David] Cameron to trigger article 50. There is a broad understanding on why," a senior EU official said Sunday (26 June), referring to the article of the EU treaty organising the process.

Article 50 can be appli...