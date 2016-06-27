Ad
"There is no need to be nasty," said Merkel (l, with Cameron)

EU will not press UK for immediate exit talks

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Three days after the UK voted to leave the EU, leaders of the 27 remaining member states have acknowledged that there is a "very significant crisis" in the country and they will not push the British prime minister to launch the exit procedure immediately.

"We don't expect [David] Cameron to trigger article 50. There is a broad understanding on why," a senior EU official said Sunday (26 June), referring to the article of the EU treaty organising the process.

Article 50 can be appli...

