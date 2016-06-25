Deja vu as jaded Spanish voters head to polls

In Plaza Anton Martin, a small square in central Madrid, a pre-election poster promised “a new country”, but many people feel jaded by political pledges.
Spain heads back to the polls on Sunday (26 June) for a repeat general election after the four main parties chosen in December failed to agree a government.
Few expect the new vote to end the stalemate, however.
Opinion polls forecast that the conservatives will again grab the most seats, but fall short of an absolute maj...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here