Deja vu as jaded Spanish voters head to polls

In Plaza Anton Martin, a small square in central Madrid, a pre-election poster promised “a new country”, but many people feel jaded by political pledges.

Spain heads back to the polls on Sunday (26 June) for a repeat general election after the four main parties chosen in December failed to agree a government.

Few expect the new vote to end the stalemate, however.

Opinion polls forecast that the conservatives will again grab the most seats, but fall short of an absolute maj...