Commission adopts Polish rule of law report

The European Commission has adopted an opinion concerning the rule of law in Poland, the latest step in a procedure launched in January over constitutional reforms.
The text was endorsed by the college of commissioners during their weekly meeting on Wednesday (1 June), but has not been made public.
"Despite our best efforts, it has not been possible to find solutions to the issues at stake," said commission vice president Frans Timmermans, who is leading negotiations with the Poli...
