Ad
euobserver
Frans Timmermans still believes in dialogue, but talks have yet to yield results. (Photo: European Commission)

Commission adopts Polish rule of law report

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission has adopted an opinion concerning the rule of law in Poland, the latest step in a procedure launched in January over constitutional reforms.

The text was endorsed by the college of commissioners during their weekly meeting on Wednesday (1 June), but has not been made public.

"Despite our best efforts, it has not been possible to find solutions to the issues at stake," said commission vice president Frans Timmermans, who is leading negotiations with the Poli...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU still shy of 'nuclear option' on values
Poland questions legality of EU probe
EU and Poland in last minute talks on rule of law
Poland vows solution to judicial crisis
Frans Timmermans still believes in dialogue, but talks have yet to yield results. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections