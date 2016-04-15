Renzi gambles to strengthen power

Matteo Renzi is preparing for a game of double or nothing.

Italy’s prime minister has set his sights on winning a constitutional reform referendum later this year that would allow him to seek re-election at the head of a much stronger government.

If the plebiscite does not go his way, he has promised he would quit politics.

A reform of the constitution adopted by parliament on Tuesday (12 April) is part of the biggest shake-up of Italy’s institutions since the postwar transi...