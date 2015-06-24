Ad
Hungary's green border is about to be fenced up (Photo: Dan Lantner)

Hungary defends suspension of EU asylum rules

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary’s top diplomat in Brussels says the government’s decision to suspend asylum transfers is an appeal for help.

“Hungary has not taken any legal decision on the suspension of any elements of the Dublin system”, Peter Gyorkos, its ambassador to the EU, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (23 June).

A communique sent from the prime minister’s office on Tuesday to other member states requested they no longer return registered migrants to Hungary to complete their asylum appl...

