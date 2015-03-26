Ad
Kiev: Last year's barricades have been tidied away, but the economy is far from normal (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Ukraine's other war: Reforms and the EU bailout

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine poses questions on Ukraine’s sovereignty and on the future of other former Soviet states.

But another war is being fought away from the contact line - to meet the aspirations of Ukraine’s pro-Western uprising by building a normal economy.

The biggest issue is corruption.

On Monday (22 March), it also threatened to prompt violence when masked gunmen occupied the Kiev office of Ukrnafta, a state-owned oil and gas firm.

The inciden...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

