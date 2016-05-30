Ad
The British Conservative party's eurosceptic rebels question Cameron's leadership (Photo: Georgina Coupe/Number 10)

Pro-Brexit Tories predict Cameron leadership challenge

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron could face a leadership challenge within his Conservative party over the EU referendum, two rebellious Tory MPs have suggested.

Andrew Bridgen and Nadine Dorries said that even winning the referendum would not prevent Cameron from facing a challenge in the summer.

Bridgen told the BBC that Cameron's statements to persuade voters to remain in the EU were “outrageous” and that the PM had in effect lost his parliamentary majority.

"I honestl...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

