Idomeni camp in Greece is set to be cleared in the next few days (Photo: Nonviolent Peaceforce)

EU defends Turkey deal in light of Greek court ruling

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (23 May) tried to fend off suggestions that a decision by the Greek appeals committee last Friday not to send back a Syrian refugee to Turkey throws the EU-Turkey migrant deal into chaos.

The bloc’s executive claimed the Greek decision only underlines that there is no blanket return of asylum-seekers from Greece to Turkey.

“We were adamant […] that all people before being subject to the return procedure will be heard according to European and in...

