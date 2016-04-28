Ad
The Court of Auditors in Luxembourg (Photo: European Court of Auditors)

EU states overrule MEPs on Polish audit nominee

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European parliament is upset after member states ignored its recommendation to reject a conservative Polish candidate for the EU's spending watchdog, the Court of Auditors.

MEPs earlier this month endorsed four out of the five candidates but national governments at a justice and interior ministers' council last week appointed them all anyway.

All five names were then published in the Official Journal, sparking outrage with the parliament's lead negotiator on the issue, Sloveni...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

