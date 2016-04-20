Ad
euobserver
Her lawyer said Nadiya Savchenko had become "a symbol of the war" (Photo: Reuters)

Ukraine pilot deal poses questions on EU sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine has said that the Kremlin is ready to free Nadiya Savchenko, a captured pilot, in a symbolic exchange that could be tied to EU sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko made the announcement on Tuesday (19 April) after speaking by phone on Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He said “based on preliminary preparations it seems to me we have managed to agree on a certain algorithm" to free the pilot.

He indicated that he would swap her for two...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ukraine PM resigns for sake of better EU ties
Her lawyer said Nadiya Savchenko had become "a symbol of the war" (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections