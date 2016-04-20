Ukraine pilot deal poses questions on EU sanctions

Ukraine has said that the Kremlin is ready to free Nadiya Savchenko, a captured pilot, in a symbolic exchange that could be tied to EU sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko made the announcement on Tuesday (19 April) after speaking by phone on Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He said “based on preliminary preparations it seems to me we have managed to agree on a certain algorithm" to free the pilot.

He indicated that he would swap her for two...