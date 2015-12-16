EU court slams EU officials on toxic chemicals delay

Big corporate influence on an EU health law may have helped land the European Commission at the receiving end of Europe's top court in Luxembourg.
On Wednesday (16 December), the General Court in Luxembourg ruled against the Brussels-executive for not following the very rules it is meant to enforce.
Sweden took the commission to court for failing to come up with scientific criteria which determine endocrine-disrupting properties.
The General Court ruling can be appealed with...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
