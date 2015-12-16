Ad
EU regulation called for 'particular attention' to 'pregnant women and children' (Photo: rigtor)

EU court slams EU officials on toxic chemicals delay

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Big corporate influence on an EU health law may have helped land the European Commission at the receiving end of Europe's top court in Luxembourg.

On Wednesday (16 December), the General Court in Luxembourg ruled against the Brussels-executive for not following the very rules it is meant to enforce.

Sweden took the commission to court for failing to come up with scientific criteria which determine endocrine-disrupting properties.

The General Court ruling can be appealed with...

