Greek border: Over 700,000 people walked through Greece so far this year (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

New EU border force: 'right to intervene'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A new EU border control force, to be proposed next week by the European Commission, would have the “right to intervene” if member states fail to protect the bloc’s external boundary.

The draft proposal, seen by EUobserver, is to create a European Border and Coast Guard Agency, replacing Frontex, the EU’s current border control institute.

It could be posted to EU states in emergencies, where deficiencies persist in control of borders, and where national action is lacking.

“...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

