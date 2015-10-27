Commission tasks itself with 23 initiatives for 2016

The European Commission presented on Tuesday (27 October) its Work Programme for 2016, with an emphasis on migration, economy and social issues, and energy and sustainability.
In a list of 23 key initiatives, the Commission announced an overhaul of the Dublin asylum system and the creation of a European border and coast guard.
Other measures include the creation of a pillar of social rights, a circular economy pac...
