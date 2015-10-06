Ad
euobserver
Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean sea. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Countries ask for budget flexibility over migrant crisis

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU countries facing extra costs due to an influx of migrants are trying to obtain budget flexibility from the EU. But other countries and EU officials meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (5 October) have been wary in their response.

Austria, supported by Italy, Malta and Luxembourg, the country that currently chairs the Council of EU ministers, said that the EU should be less strict with the budget deficit of countries who will spend more than expected to face the migrant crisis.

