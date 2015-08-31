Germany takes political lead on migration crisis

Germany is taking the political lead on EU migration, as it faces some 800,000 applications this year alone.

On Monday (31 August), German chancellor Angela Merkel said the nation and the whole of the EU must find an urgent solution to Europe's migration problem.

"We have many examples where we showed we can respond. Remember the bank rescues. During the international financial crisis, the federal and state governments pushed through the necessary legislation in a matter of days",...