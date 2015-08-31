Germany takes political lead on migration crisis

Germany is taking the political lead on EU migration, as it faces some 800,000 applications this year alone.
On Monday (31 August), German chancellor Angela Merkel said the nation and the whole of the EU must find an urgent solution to Europe's migration problem.
"We have many examples where we showed we can respond. Remember the bank rescues. During the international financial crisis, the federal and state governments pushed through the necessary legislation in a matter of days",...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.