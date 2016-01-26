EU science chief wants more from Juncker fund

A larger share of projects funded through the EU's flagship investment programme should be devoted to research, development and innovation, EU commissioner Carlos Moedas told journalists on Monday (25 January).

In 2015, the European Investment Bank (EIB) earmarked 42 projects for funding through the so-called Juncker fund, a €315 billion initiative to spur growth in the EU spearheaded by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Of those 42, five fell in the category rese...