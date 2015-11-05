Ad
UK has been snooping on its own citizens since 2001 (Photo: Theen Moy)

UK confirms it bulk-collected nationals' data

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

UK authorities on Wednesday (4 November) confirmed British intelligence has been secretly scooping up the emails and telephone records of its own citizens for the past 15 years.

The admission, made by UK’s home secretary Theresa May, came amid a ministerial debate on a new draft UK surveillance bill that gives police and intelligence access to websites visited by people without the need for a warrant.

It was revealed British governments had been giving “secret directions” that req...

