EU business reform: A threat or a promise from Britain?

European businesses are hampered by "problematic, poorly-understood and burdensome" rules.

At least, that was the verdict of the "Cut EU red tape" report released amid much domestic fanfare this week by UK Prime Minister David Cameron's so-called Business Task Force.

By a convenient coincidence, UK business minister Michael Fallon is in Brussels today (17 October) to meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso - it is not hard to guess what will be on the agenda.