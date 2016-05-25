Ad
Proposal does not lift limitations on films or music across the EU (Photo: newyorkpass.com)

EU to relax online shopping, but not film or music

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (25 May) came out with a set of proposals that aim to ease access to online services and goods for customers across the EU.

However, the commission did not fully ban what is called geo-blocking, a practice in which companies treat consumers using the same service differently depending on their location. It also left all audiovisual copyright content, such as films, music and online games out of the scope of the proposal.

The commission last De...

