Nato battalions to defend Baltic states and Poland

Each of the Baltic states and Poland will shortly host 1,000 or so Nato soldiers to deter Russian aggression, the Western alliance has said.

“We will agree to deploy by rotation four robust multinational battalions in the Baltic states and in Poland. This will send a clear signal that Nato stands ready to defend any ally”, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg told press in Brussels on Monday (13 June).

He said the battalions are part of “a much bigger shift in our posture” in reaction to ...