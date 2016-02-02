EU tables deal on UK demands

At their summit on 18-19 February, EU leaders will decide on whether to introduce a law that would allow member states to limit in-work benefits for migrants from elsewhere in the EU for up to four years.
This measure and others on eurozone governance, the role of national parliaments and Europe's competitiveness are part of Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here