Commission revives corporate taxation plan

The European Commission has unveiled a new proposal for corporate taxation, designed to help crack down on tax avoidance in the EU.

The scheme is known as the common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB).

”It sounds barbaric, but the principle is actually very simple,” EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told journalists on Wednesday (26 October).

”We want a single set of rules for calculating taxable profits anywhere in the EU bloc.”

This means companies will onl...