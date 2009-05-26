EU-Israel relations set to stay in limbo

The EU is unlikely to upgrade relations with Israel when its foreign minister comes to Brussels in June, after a six month break in normal bilateral talks.
A group of EU countries including Belgium, Sweden and Portugal remains opposed to the move. The Netherlands has in the past stood almost alone in advocating it, while most member states are keeping silent.
The delicate situation arises from uncertainty on whether the new Israeli government will sign up to a two-state solution ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
