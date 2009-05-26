Ad
euobserver
Israeli soldier praying before he goes into battle in December 2008 (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

EU-Israel relations set to stay in limbo

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is unlikely to upgrade relations with Israel when its foreign minister comes to Brussels in June, after a six month break in normal bilateral talks.

A group of EU countries including Belgium, Sweden and Portugal remains opposed to the move. The Netherlands has in the past stood almost alone in advocating it, while most member states are keeping silent.

The delicate situation arises from uncertainty on whether the new Israeli government will sign up to a two-state solution ...

Israeli soldier praying before he goes into battle in December 2008 (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

