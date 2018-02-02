Ad
euobserver
EU commission chief Juncker (r) with Bulgarian PM Borisov: Both want more focus on the Western Balkans (Photo: European Commission)

Western Balkans and Brexit restart This Week

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenkovic will be in Strasbourg on Tuesday (6 February) to share his ideas with MEPs on the future of Europe as part of the series of debates with EU leaders.

Last month Irish PM Leo Varadkar spoke and in March Portuguese premier Antonio Costa is expected to take the stand.

On Tuesday, the European Commission will unveil its Western Balkan...

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU to open way for Brexit transition talks
EU bans 'geo-blocking' - but not (yet) for audiovisual
Polish Nazi-jibe MEP 'spams' EU inboxes
EU fires 'warning shots' on Romania's judicial overhaul
EU commission chief Juncker (r) with Bulgarian PM Borisov: Both want more focus on the Western Balkans (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections