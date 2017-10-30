Ex-Catalan leader in mystery Brussels trip

[Updated on 31 October at 8AM] The Catalan crisis took a bizarre twist on Monday (30 October), when the dismissed region's leader went to Brussels in what was described as an attempt to look for political asylum.

Carles Puigdemont flew to Belgium's capital with five former members of the region's government, where he met a Belgian lawyer, Paul Bekaert.

Bekaert, who said on Monday evening that he was now Puigdemont's legal advisor, is known in Belgium as a human rights activist and...