Ad
euobserver
Boyko Borisov managed to look East and West simultaneously, during Bulgaria's six-month EU presidency (Photo: eu2018bg/Flickr)

How long can Bulgaria keep facing both East and West?

EU Political
Opinion
by Nicolas Tenzer, Brussels,

Bulgaria's first stint holding the rotating EU presidency, from January to June 2018, was neither the disaster some observers predicted nor the PR coup Sofia had hoped for.

Sofia can hardly be blamed for the biggest turmoil currently roiling Europe, considering the ongoing spat over migration which has far more to do with Italy and Austria's current EU presidency's hardline policies.

But while the Bulgarian presidency averted catastrophe, it hardly represented a major step forwa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Bulgaria offers lesson in tackling radical-right populists
What to expect from Bulgaria's EU presidency?
Bulgaria's corruption problem mars EU presidency start
Boyko Borisov managed to look East and West simultaneously, during Bulgaria's six-month EU presidency (Photo: eu2018bg/Flickr)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections