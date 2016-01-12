French migrant camps to get upgrade

Migrants living in squalid conditions near Dunkirk, in northern France, will soon get water, electricity and heated tents, local authorities announced on Monday (11 January).

Under a deal with the French government, the humanitarian NGO Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) will be in charge of the construction of the new camp that should open within four weeks.

The facilities will be built 1.5 km from where migrants, including children, are currently living in the mud in non-heated tent...