Montenegro opens two EU accession chapters

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU opened two new chapters in the accession negotiations with Montenegro during a ministerial accession conference in Brussels Monday (21 December).

A week after opening negotiations with Serbia and relaunching talks with Turkey, Montenegro is the third country on the so-called Western Balkan route followed by migrants coming to Europe to see its membership talks move forward.

"I am happy to see that enlargement policy has received a new boost," said Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg...

EU Political

EU Political
