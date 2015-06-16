Ad
euobserver
The EU's top court has thrown out a German legal challenge to the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme aimed at protecting the euro

EU court rejects challenge to ECB bond plan

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank’s flag-ship bond-buying scheme, which was widely credited with staving off the eurozone debt crisis in 2012, is in line with the EU treaties, the bloc’s top court has said.

In a ruling on Tuesday (16 June), the European Court of Justice threw out a German legal challenge to the bank’s Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme, which it said “falls within monetary policy and therefore within the powers of the ESCB”.

ECB boss Mario Draghi announced the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

ECB bond-buying will 'not be a cure'
ECB defends "whatever it takes" scheme in EU court
EU top lawyer backs ECB bond programme
The EU's top court has thrown out a German legal challenge to the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme aimed at protecting the euro

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections