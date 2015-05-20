US warns Hungary on Russia's 'nefarious influence'

The European Commission says Hungary’s death penalty talk and its anti-immigrant rhetoric are un-European, but the US is more worried about Orban’s creation of an “illiberal state”.
Hoyt Yee, a US diplomat, listed concerns in a briefing at the foreign affairs committee in Congress on Tuesday (19 May).
“Perhaps most troubling, from the highest levels of power in Hungary, we have heard rhetoric about building an ‘illiberal state on national foundations’ and praising the superiorit...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.