Greek finance minister under fire in own camp

Yanis Varoufakis, Greece’s media star finance minister, appears to have temporarily fallen from grace ahead of Monday’s eurogroup meeting.

The 53-year old academic-turned-politician who has dominated the headlines as much for his way of dressing and his preferred mode of transport (motorbike) as his policy statements suffered two political blows over the weekend.

The first came from his political master, prime minister Alexis Tsipras, who indicated that he had asked Varoufakis to...