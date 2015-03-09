Ad
euobserver
Yanis Varoufakis - the Greek finance minister has been an almost permanent fixture in Europe's media (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Greek finance minister under fire in own camp

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Yanis Varoufakis, Greece’s media star finance minister, appears to have temporarily fallen from grace ahead of Monday’s eurogroup meeting.

The 53-year old academic-turned-politician who has dominated the headlines as much for his way of dressing and his preferred mode of transport (motorbike) as his policy statements suffered two political blows over the weekend.

The first came from his political master, prime minister Alexis Tsipras, who indicated that he had asked Varoufakis to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Pessimism ahead of key eurozone meeting on Greece
Yanis Varoufakis - the Greek finance minister has been an almost permanent fixture in Europe's media (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections