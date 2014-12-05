Ad
Jonathan Hill - his letter was sent to Frans Timmermans on 18 November (Photo: European Parliament)

British EU commissioner causes controversy on banking reform

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill has named three pieces of legislation that he believes ought to be scrapped, but his choice has sparked criticism among MEPs.

In a letter dated 18 November and seen by EUobserver, Hill wrote that "for this commission to be different, and truly political in its work, I fully agree with you that we focus on priorities."

The letter was sent to Frans Timmermans, the commission vice-president in charge of better regulation and copied to two...

